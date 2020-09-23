Multi-billion-dollar project announced by Federal Government

The project is expected to begin within months and will mean up to 10 million Australian homes will be given access to faster internet speeds by 2023.

The plan will see new high-speed fibre cable laid throughout the country, with Aussies able to access the faster connection for free.

However, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said customers will have to show need for the higher speed connection and the new fibre-to-home service will only be available to those who ask for it.

“If a customer doesn’t ask for it, we won’t roll the fibre to your home. If the customer demonstrates that he or she has got the demand, then we will roll the fibre [out],” Mr Fletcher told media.