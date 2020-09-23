Moving On? Cody Simpson Seen on Juice Date With Mystery Brunette

Instagram

Just a month after his breakup with Miley Cyrus, the ‘Pretty Brown Eyes’ crooner can be seen spending some time together with a gorgeous brunette at Moon Juice in Los Angeles.

Has Cody Simpson moved on from ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus? Just one month following his split from the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker, Cody was spotted having a juice date in Los Angeles with an unidentified woman on Tuesday, September 22.

In a picture that circulated online, Cody could be seen spending some time together with a gorgeous brunette at Moon Juice. They seemed close as they sat quite close at table while enjoying their drinks.

For the casual outing, the pair were twinning in black tops. His pretty companion also rocked pigtails and a red baseball cap. She completed her look with jeans and a Gucci mini sling bag.

This marks the first time for Cody to be spotted with a woman following his separation from Miley. The “Pretty Brown Eyes” crooner previously sparked speculations that he wasn’t really over with the songstress as he posted on Instagram a video of him covering a Frank Sinatra song titled “I’ll Be Around” back in August.

In the black and white footage, the winner of “The Masked Singer Australia” season 1 could be seen playing the guitar while belting out, “I’ll be around no matter how you treat me now. I’ll be around from now on. Your latest love can never last, and when it’s past, oh, I’ll be around when he’s gone.”

Upon watching the clip, fans were quick to think that he was singing for the “Malibu” singer. One Instagram user weighed in, “sounds like ur talking about Miley…” Another suggested, “Correct me if i’m wrong but this looks like a song about miley not getting over liam yet and still have feelings for him. ‘i will be around when he’s gone’ says cody she just dropped her breakup song about him ( liam ), And that is sad because cody has genuine feelings for her, but it feels like she just wanna make liam jealous..”