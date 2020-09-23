Mose Masoe walking | Ex-NRL prop’s first unassisted steps since spinal injury

Mose Masoe has just provided the best moment of the rugby league year, walking unassisted for the first time since suffering a spinal injury during a Super League game.

Masoe, a former NRL prop with the Roosters and Panthers, was playing a pre-season game for Hull KR against Wakefield in January when he was injured.

He was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery and coach Tony Smith revealed: “This is a career-ending injury. If Mose is able to walk again, that will be a success.”

Now, he has done it.

The hulking 31-year-old, who spent nearly three months in a hospital bed, has taken his first unassisted steps. The enormous milestone came during a physio session, eight months after being warned that he may never walk again.

Mose Masoe walks unassisted for the first time since suffering a spinal injury during a game. (Twitter)

“That was pretty terrifying at first, just because it’s a bit different when you’re walking outside. There’s concrete and if you fall over, you’re going to get quite hurt,” Masoe, a former Samoa Test player, told ITV News.

“I always thought maybe after 12 months I’ll probably be walking with one stick, and that’s what I had in my head. But I just attacked it like any other injury I’ve ever had.

“You have to put in the time in rehab and the small steps will get you there.”

Masoe’s determination was inspirational throughout the ordeal. He was taking small steps on crutches right back in April, when he first regained feeling in his legs, and has now made an incredible breakthrough.

Having welcomed his fourth child in July and proposed to his long-time girlfriend – Carissa Crews – last month, Masoe’s fortunes are soaring after the toughest time in his life.

“One of the biggest things I wanted to do was just to hold my son and to nurture him like any other dad, and I’m able to do that now,’ Masoe said. “I’m just happy I can be that dad.”