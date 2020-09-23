Moneybagg Yo Speaks Out After Shooting Occurs Outside Of The Venue Where His Birthday Celebration Was Held

On Tuesday, Moneybagg Yo celebrated his 29th birthday, and he did it big with all of his loved ones and friends right by his side during his birthday celebration in Las Vegas. However, after he received a really amazing gift from his girlfriend Ari Fletcher, there was a shooting that occurred.

Moneybagg Yo was spoiled with multiple gifts for his birthday, however, his girlfriend Ari surprised him with a Maybach. Ari, Moneybagg, and their friends shared the surprise with their followers on social media as he expressed his excitement. As we previously reported, back in July Moneybagg gifted Ari a Lambo truck for her birthday.

Shortly after the big surprise, a shooting occurred in front of the venue. They were in front of the Aria hotel in Las Vegas when everything went down. Someone present during the shooting captured everything on Instagram live before the shots ranged out, and afterward.

In the video, it was revealed that a woman had been shot in the leg. Other bystanders and officials helped the woman out until the paramedics arrived at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, Moneybagg took to Instagram to clarify for anyone who thought that he had been shot at. He showed that he was resting comfortably in the back on his new Maybach after the shooting.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: There was a shooting that occurred outside of the venue where #MoneybaggYo held his birthday celebration. It appears that a woman was injured during the shooting. He took to his Instagram to clarify that he and his team were not shot at when the shooting occurred. (SWIPE)—( : @kevskitchen65) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 23, 2020 at 4:12am PDT

Follwoing the shooitng there were no additional updates that came about.

