Moneybagg Yo Shot Up After He Flaunts Money On IG! (Graphic Video)

Rapper Moneybagg Yo is lucky ti be alive this morning, and so is his girlfriend Ari Flethcer. The rapper was shot at by a group of goons yesterday in Las Vegas.

But while Moneybagg and Ari weren’t hit by gunshots – two women in their entourage were. Two ladies suffered non-lethal gunshot wounds during the drive-by. They were both rushed to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

The incident popped off last night, on the Las Vegas strip, and can confirm the scene was utter chaos.

