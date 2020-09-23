MoneyBagg Yo Assures He Wasn’t the Target of Shooting at Las Vegas Birthday Party

Instagram

Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren states that one person was taken to hospital with a non life-threatening injury due to the shooting that took place at the Aria resort and Casino.

MoneyBagg Yo‘s birthday bash in Las Vegas did not end as great as the Maybach he got from his girlfriend Ari Fletcher. On the night of his celebration at the Aria Resort & Casino, police responded to reports of gunfire outside the place. Multiple footage also showed a lot of people running as shots could be heard in the background.

It prompted some to suspect that Bagg and his crew were the target of the shooting, but the rapper has since put the speculation to rest during an Instagram Live session. “Shot at who? Ain’t no motherf**ker shot at us,” Bagg said while on his way back from the bash. “I’m in a Maybach right now … my shoes off as I speak.”





Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren said that a crowd of 80 to 100 people gathered around the valet section of Aria when Bagg went to see his Maybach birthday present. The gathering led to an altercation, which resulted in shots being fired. “That fight, it turned into a shooting where one person was struck with gunfire in the leg,” said Koren. “A non-life-threatening injury.”

Koren said that the victim has since been released from the hospital, though the gunman remains at large. Despite that, the captain assured that the police already have “good leads” in their investigation. “We are confident we will hold this person accountable for the shooting,” Koren stated.

Meanwhile, one of Bagg’s party attendees apparently was asking for troubles even before arriving at the bash. Hours prior to the event, Blac Youngsta uploaded on Instagram a video of him challenging someone to a shootout. “Where you p***y-a** n****s at?” he said. “Let’s have some fun. Let’s have a shootout. Let’s do something, n***a. C’mon b***h, pull up.”