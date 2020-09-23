MLB standings 2020: Updated playoff bracket, magic numbers as of Sept. 21

Sixteen of baseball’s 30 franchises will qualify for the 2020 postseason, which means every team within sniffing distance of the .500 mark will have at least a puncher’s chance of reaching October as we head into the final few weeks of September.
It’s a convoluted setup. If you want the full setup, this is your happy place. Here, we’re going to update the playoff seeds on a daily basis, so here’s the very basic seeding structure.
The first three seeds (1-3) in each league will go to division winners, ordered by record. The second trio of seeds (4-6) goes to the second-place finishers in each division, ordered by record. The final two seeds (7-8) go to the two wild-card teams.
Got it?
MLB standings 2020
American League playoff bracket
Standings updated after games on Sept. 21
- Rays (E1), 36-19, .655
- White Sox (C1), 34-20, .630
- A’s (W1), 33-20, .623
- Twins (C2), 33-22, .600
- Yankees (E2), 31-23, .574
- Astros (W2), 27-27, .500
- Indians (WC1), 30-24, .556
- Blue Jays (WC2), 28-26, .519
American League wild-card standings
- WC1: Indians, 30-24, .556
- WC2: Blue Jays, 28-26, .519
——
- Mariners, 24-30, .444, 4 games back of second WC
- Angels, 24-31, .436, 4.5 back
- Orioles, 23-31, .426, 5 back
- Tigers, 22-30, .423, 5 back
- Royals, 22-32, .407, 6 back
- Red Sox, 20-34, .370, (ELIMINATED)
- Rangers, 19-35, .352, (ELIMINATED)
American League current Wild-Card Series matchups
- No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Blue Jays
- No. 2 White Sox vs. No. 7 Indians
- No. 3 A’s vs. No. 6 Astros
- No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Yankees
National League playoff bracket
Standings updated after games on Sept. 21
- Dodgers (W1), 38-16, .704
- Cubs (C1), 32-22, .593
- Braves (E1), 32-22, .593
- Padres (W2), 34-20, .630
- Marlins (E2), 28-26, .519
- Cardinals (C2), 26-25, .510
- Reds (WC1), 28-27, .509
- Phillies (WC2), 27-27, .500
National League wild-card standings
- WC1: Reds, 28-27, .509
- WC2: Phillies, 27-27, .500
——
- Brewers, 26-27, .491, 0.5 game back of second WC
- Giants, 26-27, 491, 1 back
- Rockies, 24-29, .453, 2 back
- Mets, 24-30, .444, 1.5 back
- Nationals, 21-32, .396, 5 back
- Diamondbacks, 20-34, .370, (ELIMINATED)
- Pirates, 15-39, .278, (ELIMINATED)
National League Wild-Card Series matchups
- No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Phillies
- No. 2 Cubs vs. No. 7 Reds
- No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Cardinals
- No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Marlins
MLB magic numbers for 2020
What is a magic number? It’s the combination of games a team needs to win and/or its closest competitor needs to lose to clinch a playoff spot. The smaller the number, the better. Because of the complicated nature of the 2020 playoff field, there are separate magic numbers to clinch a division and to clinch a wild-card spot. Info comes from @MLBMagNum on Twitter.
Updated through games of Sept. 21
AL East
Rays, 1 for division, CLINCHED at least a wild-card spot
Yankees, 11/CLINCHED
Blue Jays, x/3
Orioles, x/12
Red Sox, x/x
AL Central
White Sox, 4/CLINCHED
Twins, 8/CLINCHED
Indians, 11/1
Tigers, x/13
Royals, x/13
AL West
A’s, CLINCHED division
Astros, x/3
Angels, x/9
Mariners, x/10
Rangers, x/x
NL East
Braves, 3 for division, 2 for wild card
Marlins, 11/5
Phillies, 12/7
Mets, x/10
Nationals, x/13
NL Central
Cubs, 4/2
Reds, 11/6
Brewers, 13/8
Cardinals, 13/8
Pirates, x/x
NL West
Dodgers, 2/CLINCHED
Padres, 11/CLINCHED
Giants, x/8
Rockies, x/10
Diamondbacks, x/x