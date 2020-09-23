MLB standings 2020: Updated playoff bracket, magic numbers as of Sept. 21

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
4

Sixteen of baseball’s 30 franchises will qualify for the 2020 postseason, which means every team within sniffing distance of the .500 mark will have at least a puncher’s chance of reaching October as we head into the final few weeks of September.

It’s a convoluted setup. If you want the full setup, this is your happy place. Here, we’re going to update the playoff seeds on a daily basis, so here’s the very basic seeding structure. 

The first three seeds (1-3) in each league will go to division winners, ordered by record. The second trio of seeds (4-6) goes to the second-place finishers in each division, ordered by record. The final two seeds (7-8) go to the two wild-card teams.

Got it? 

MORE: Explaining MLB’s expanded playoff format

MLB standings 2020

American League playoff bracket

Standings updated after games on Sept. 21

  1. Rays (E1), 36-19, .655
  2. White Sox (C1), 34-20, .630
  3. A’s (W1), 33-20, .623
  4. Twins (C2), 33-22, .600 
  5. Yankees (E2), 31-23, .574
  6. Astros (W2), 27-27, .500
  7. Indians (WC1), 30-24, .556
  8. Blue Jays (WC2), 28-26, .519

American League wild-card standings

  • WC1: Indians, 30-24, .556
  • WC2: Blue Jays, 28-26, .519

——

  • Mariners, 24-30, .444, 4 games back of second WC
  • Angels, 24-31, .436, 4.5 back
  • Orioles, 23-31, .426, 5 back
  • Tigers, 22-30, .423, 5 back
  • Royals, 22-32, .407, 6 back
  • Red Sox, 20-34, .370, (ELIMINATED)
  • Rangers, 19-35, .352, (ELIMINATED)

American League current Wild-Card Series matchups

  • No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Blue Jays
  • No. 2 White Sox vs. No. 7 Indians
  • No. 3 A’s vs. No. 6 Astros
  • No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Yankees

National League playoff bracket

Standings updated after games on Sept. 21

  1. Dodgers (W1), 38-16, .704
  2. Cubs (C1), 32-22, .593
  3. Braves (E1), 32-22, .593
  4. Padres (W2), 34-20, .630
  5. Marlins (E2), 28-26, .519
  6. Cardinals (C2), 26-25, .510
  7. Reds (WC1), 28-27, .509
  8. Phillies (WC2), 27-27, .500

National League wild-card standings

  • WC1: Reds, 28-27, .509
  • WC2: Phillies, 27-27, .500

——

  • Brewers, 26-27, .491, 0.5 game back of second WC
  • Giants, 26-27, 491, 1 back
  • Rockies, 24-29, .453, 2 back
  • Mets, 24-30, .444, 1.5 back
  • Nationals, 21-32, .396, 5 back
  • Diamondbacks, 20-34, .370, (ELIMINATED)
  • Pirates, 15-39, .278, (ELIMINATED)

National League Wild-Card Series matchups

  • No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Phillies
  • No. 2 Cubs vs. No. 7 Reds
  • No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Cardinals
  • No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Marlins

MLB magic numbers for 2020

What is a magic number? It’s the combination of games a team needs to win and/or its closest competitor needs to lose to clinch a playoff spot. The smaller the number, the better. Because of the complicated nature of the 2020 playoff field, there are separate magic numbers to clinch a division and to clinch a wild-card spot. Info comes from @MLBMagNum on Twitter. 

Updated through games of Sept. 21

AL East
Rays, 1 for division, CLINCHED at least a wild-card spot
Yankees, 11/CLINCHED
Blue Jays, x/3
Orioles, x/12
Red Sox, x/x

AL Central
White Sox, 4/CLINCHED
Twins, 8/CLINCHED
Indians, 11/1
Tigers, x/13
Royals, x/13

AL West
A’s, CLINCHED division
Astros, x/3
Angels, x/9
Mariners, x/10
Rangers, x/x

NL East
Braves, 3 for division, 2 for wild card
Marlins, 11/5
Phillies, 12/7
Mets, x/10
Nationals, x/13

NL Central
Cubs, 4/2
Reds, 11/6
Brewers, 13/8
Cardinals, 13/8
Pirates, x/x

NL West
Dodgers, 2/CLINCHED
Padres, 11/CLINCHED
Giants, x/8
Rockies, x/10
Diamondbacks, x/x

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR