Migos’ Rapper Quavo Tells DJ Akademiks To ‘Pull Up’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Migos’ rapper Quavo hopped on social media rapper to tell DJ Akademiks to “pull up” after he trashed the group and said something about his girl, Saweetie.

“Pull Up And Chop It up Like a man I promise I ain’t gon hit you!!!” he tweeted. “Jus wanna play u these new MIGOS records since u think sh*t sweet! And stop bashin my girl. She’s a Female but if I tell her to go in yo sh*t SHE WOULD so what the trash word internet girl.”

