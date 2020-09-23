Mic’d up McIlroy discusses love for Domino’s pizza

Everyone loves pizza. While some pizza definitely is better than others, Rory McIlroy revealed that he has a favorite pie chain while mic’d up for Tiger Woods’ event in Missouri.

Woods was partnered with Justin Thomas and McIlroy was partnered with Justin Rose for the match. At one point, McIlroy began to discuss his love for Domino’s pizza, even revealing that he’s been on a “Domino’s kick” for quite some time now.

McIlroy’s love for the “deluxe” pizza with “extra sausage and extra whatever” even got the attention of the national chain who responded, “you got it.”