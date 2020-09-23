Marvel Phase Four Release Dates

I just want to see Florence Pugh in Black Widow now.
Marvel just announced that the first Phase Four movies will be held until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are still planning to go to theaters.
So, Black Widow, which was originally supposed to premiere in May 2020, will now open on May 7, 2021.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was originally scheduled for early 2021, will now bust into theaters on July 9, 2021.
And Eternals will now hopefully open in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.
With these new release dates, we can probably expect that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, and Captain Marvel 2 will be pushed back in order to accommodate the new timeline.
Also, 2020 will now be the first year since 2009 that we won’t be getting a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.
But, it looks like we’ll hopefully have WandaVision on Disney+ before the end of the year, so that’s something.
Basically, let’s get excited for all of these new MCU movies we’ll be getting eventually.
