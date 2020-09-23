Mariah Carey Says Derek Jeter Was “Catalyst” in Tommy Mottola Divorce

Mariah Carey is opening up to Oprah Winfrey about her divorce from Tommy Mottola.

In a recently released clip from an episode of The Oprah Conversation, Mariah sat down with Oprah to discuss how her relationship with former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter—who she was linked to in the late 90s—influenced her decision to leave Tommy after five years of marriage.

“He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship because I believed there was somebody else,” the award-winning singer shared. “It was the racial situation, his mom is Irish, his dad is Black. But he was also very ambiguous looking to me. I didn’t know who he was, we met and I’ve written songs about it.”

Mariah continued, “I don’t think it was like, ‘Oh my god, he was the love of my life.’ Like, at the time I did, because I didn’t think I would ever meet anybody who wouldn’t…what’s the word? I used the word, I just thought about this last night. Not looked down on but feel superior to me because of the fact that I’m not one way or another in most people’s minds, and they have preconceived notions, whatever.”