Manfred: MLB plans to have fans at NLCS, World Series

Many didn’t think the 2020 Major League Baseball season would survive amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the regular season set to end on Sunday, league commissioner Rob Manfred revealed a very exciting plan for the NLCS and World Series.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Manfred says that MLB plans to have fans attend the NLCS and World Series in Arlington, Texas.

“We are pressing ahead to have fans in Texas,’’ said Manfred, with a ticket sales announcement expected soon. “One of the most important things to our game is the presence of fans. Starting down the path of having fans in stadiums, and in a safe and risk-free environment, is very, very important to our game.’’

MLB will hold the NLCS and World Series at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers’ home stadium, as part of their postseason bubble plan. It’s not certain how many fans will be allowed to attend games, though the Dallas Cowboys hosted their season opener at 25 % capacity.

The ALCS will be held in San Diego and will not have fans due to California’s coronavirus restrictions.

The regular season has been held without fans in attendance, but Manfred is keen on creating a true playoff atmosphere in the later rounds of the postseason. He added that he’s happy with how the league responded to the pandemic following outbreaks with various teams across the country.

Having fans in attendance isn’t necessarily a bad thing despite the coronavirus pandemic continuing to strangle the country. NFL teams have had fans in attendance and they’ve handled it like professionals … expect MLB to do the same.