Mahomes, Antetokounmpo make Time’s influential people list

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo keep adding to their long list of accolades this year.

Both Mahomes and Antetokounmpo were named among Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2020 on Tuesday.

Mahomes, the Super Bowl LIV MVP, led the Chiefs to their first Lombardi trophy in 50 years last season. He later signed the richest contract in sports history when he signed a 10-year, $503 million deal in July.

The 25-year-old’s Time profile was written by New York Yankees legend and current Miami Marlins co-owner Derek Jeter, who said Mahomes has a lot of promise both on and off the football field.

Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, recently won his second consecutive MVP award while leading the Bucks to a first-place finish in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. He was also named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, joining just Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon in winning both MVP and DPoY in the same season.

Antetokounmpo, who also is 25, had his time profile written by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who called him a sports hero who exhibits “dedication, focus, exceptional athleticism and grace under pressure.”

Other athletes on the list include Naomi Osaka, Maya Moore, Dwyane Wade, Lewis Hamilton, Megan Rapinoe and Allyson Felix. Some non-athletes who made the cut include Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Alicia Garcia, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi (the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement), Selena Gomez, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.