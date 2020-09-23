Luke Wilson Looks Ready to Coach You Through a Crisis in This Emergency Call Poster

ABC’s next series, Emergency Call, is a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when everyday people find themselves in emergency situations. Luke Wilson hosts the 10-episode docuseries, which follows 911 operators in cities like Austin, Texas; New Orleans; and Wasilla, Alaska, as they coach people through the scariest moments of their lives.

Emergency Call documents what happens in the terrifying minutes leading up to when help arrives on the scene and highlights the work of 911 operators who have to stay unnervingly calm in order to coach the frantic person on the other end of the line through their emergency. This is a part of the first response system that we don’t see covered too often on TV. The first episode will feature calls from a woman whose car was stolen with her child in the backseat; a terrified 9-year-old who performs CPR on her grandfather; teenage hikers fending off a potential bear attack; and a man lost in the woods for hours with barely any battery life left on his phone.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

To prep you for what will undoubtedly be an emotional series, TV Guide has an exclusive look at the series’ poster, which features Wilson with a very stern expression as the light from police sirens shades his face.

Emergency Call premieres Monday, Sept. 28 at 10/9c on ABC.

Luke Wilson, Emergency CallPhoto: ABC