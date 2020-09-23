Love & Hiphop’s Safaree & Erica Mena Have Allegedly SEPARATED!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena were one of the most popular couples on social media. But is now hearing whispers that the couple may have separated.

There’s nothing official yet – but a lot of circumstantial evidence suggests that the two are no longer together.

First off, has confirmed that they are no longer following each other on Instagram. Safaree is still following a fan page of Erica’s and Erica is following one of their fan pages also.

