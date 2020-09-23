‘LHH’ Star Bianca Bonnie Slams Mariahlynn for Allegedly Trying to Sleep With Her Baby Daddy

Instagram

In a rant posted on her Instagram page, the ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ raptress claims her ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ co-star has been ‘ran through’ and sleeping with a bunch of different men.

There’s apparently a beef brewing between Bianca Bonnie and Mariahlynn. On Tuesday, September 22, the Harlem-born artist suddenly lashed out against her “Love & Hip Hop: New York” co-star, accusing her of trying to sleep with her baby daddy.

Naming a bunch of different men whom Mariah has allegedly slept with, Biance wrote on her Instagram Stories, “YOU F**KED PRINCE FROM LOVE AND HIPHOP MIAMI. YOU F**KED RICK FROM LOVE AND HIPHOP. YOU F**KED CISCO FROM LOVE AND HIPHIP. YOU F**KED KEANU. YOU F**ED THE SPANISH N***A FROM JERSEY WHO LET YOU GET SPIT ON BY BRI.”

“YOUF**KED THE N***A WHO DOG YOU STOLE,” she continued, “NOW YOU TRYNA F**K MY BABY FATHER. BUT YOU TALKING BOUT MY PANTIES.” Biance also shared a screenshot of her Story on her feed and continued slamming Mariah in the caption.

“I BEEN F**KING THE SAME N***A 3 YEARS LETS TALK ABOUT IT NEVER F**KED NOBODY ON LOVE & HIPHOP LETS TALK ABOUT IT NEVER HAD TO F**K FOR A STORY LINE LETS TALK ABOUT IT,” she continued her rant.

Bianca added, “COOP SAID YOU HAD AN STD LETS TALK ABOUT IT RICKEY SAID HE TOOK YOUR DIRTY A** TO THE CLINIC CAUSE YOUR P***Y WAS STINK LETS TALK ABOUT IT YOU F**KED 2 OF MY FRIENDS LETS TALK ABOUT IT YOU BEEN RAN THROUGH AND DIDNT U JUST GET BEAT UP LAST WEEK LETS TALK ABOUT IT DIDNT I ALREADY SEND YOUR A** HOME WITH 1 SHOES LETS TALK ABOUT IT & THAT GIRL U SWEAR IS SO TOUGH TELL HER TO PULL UP ON ME AGAIN IM IN HARLEM LETS TALK ABOUT IT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Bianca didn’t include supporting evidence of her allegations against Mariah, but she went on attacking Mariah as an artist. “IS THIS THE SAME B***H WHO SAID SHE RAP BETTER THAN @NICKIMINAJ,” so she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “MARIAH LYNN SHUT THE F**K UP.”

<br />

Mariah has not responded to Bianca’s attack toward her.