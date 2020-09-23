Lenovo begins selling OEM Ubuntu PCs to the general public



Beginning today, Lenovo is offering a greatly expanded selection of OEM Linux PCs to the general public. Earlier this year, Lenovo began offering Fedora Linux pre-installed on laptop systems including Thinkpad P1 Gen 2, Thinkpad P54, and Thinkpad X1 Gen 8. Today’s announcement makes Ubuntu Linux available on a considerably broader swath of both desktop and laptop PCs.

ThinkPad T14 (AMD and Intel) ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 ThinkPad T14s (AMD and Intel) ThinkPad L14 ThinkStation P340 ThinkPad T15p ThinkPad L15 ThinkStation P340 Tiny ThinkPad T15 ThinkPad P15s ThinkStation P520c ThinkPad X13 (AMD and Intel) ThinkPad P15v ThinkStation P520 ThinkPad X13 Yoga ThinkPad P15 ThinkStation P620 ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 ThinkPad P17 ThinkStation P720 ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 ThinkPad P14s ThinkStation P920

The devices themselves—and their Ubuntu certifications—aren’t new, but the public accessibility is. Previously, these systems were only available to enterprise customers via custom bid, but the 27 new models—mostly featuring Ubuntu 20.04, except for the L series laptops featuring Ubuntu 18.04—will now be available for retail purchase through Lenovo.com. Just beware of the footnote warning that some models may be limited to specific markets.

Although it has been simple for individual customers “in the know” about enterprise-only model certifications to buy those machines with Windows and install Ubuntu themselves, the new OEM program removes roadblocks in both knowing which systems to buy and getting factory support on them once installed.

Igor Bergman, Lenovo’s VP of PCSD Software and Cloud, said the goal of the certification and pre-installation program is “to remove the complexity, and provide the Linux community with the premium experience that [Lenovo’s] customers know us for.” Canonical VP of Engineering Dean Henrichsmeyer added, “this collaboration [offers] assurance of long-term stability, added security, and simplified IT management.”

Lenovo will be offering a full range of support including both Web- and phone-based assistance with any platform issues associated with the Ubuntu pre-installed systems.