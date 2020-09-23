LeBron James Issues A Message Of Love To Black Women Following Breonna Taylor Verdict: ‘The Most Disrespected Person On Earth Is The Black Woman!’

LeBron James, like many celebrities and public figures, took to social media Wednesday to express their frustrations and anger about the disappointing grand jury verdict in the Breonna Taylor case.

What LeBron said sums up how people feel about the message being sent in officials’ decision to not charge the officers who killed Breonna Taylor: “The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN!”

His tweet continued, “I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond!”

View this post on Instagram #LeBronJames has a message for Black women following the verdict in the #BreonnaTaylor case. #RIPBreonnaTaylor #SayHerName A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 23, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

LeBron sent a message of love to his sistas in the aftermath of the grand jury’s verdict. Only one indictment was handed out in Breonna’s case and the charge had no relation to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of “wanton endangerment” for the firing of his weapon and the danger he put Breonna’s neighbors in. But the grand jury determined that none of the three officers who killed Breonna Taylor should actually be charged in her death.

Additionally, Hankison has already been booked and released on the charges after posting his $15,000 bail.

View this post on Instagram #TSRUpdatez: #BrettHankison has been booked and released after posting bail after he was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the #BreonnaTaylor case. #RIPBreonnaTaylor A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 23, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT

LeBron James has been adamant about his social justice initiatives and his fight to get Breonna Taylor justice. He has used his time during press conferences and other speaking engagements to demand justice for Breonna.

We’re happy to see LeBron and others use their platform to call for the protection of Black women.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post LeBron James Issues A Message Of Love To Black Women Following Breonna Taylor Verdict: ‘The Most Disrespected Person On Earth Is The Black Woman!’ appeared first on The Shade Room.