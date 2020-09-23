LeBron James discusses Breonna Taylor decision

Taylor was killed on March 13 after being caught in crossfire between three officers and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

The officers, wearing plainclothes with vests identifying them as police officers, entered Taylor’s apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, on a no-knock warrant.

The officers say they announced themselves before entering the home. They broke the door off its hinges in order to enter. Walker, suspecting an intruder, fired at the door. He said he heard banging at the door but did not hear police announce themselves. His shot hit Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. The officers responded by firing several shots. Taylor was shot five times and killed during the crossfire. Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired by the Louisville Police Department, fired 10 rounds into the apartment.

A Kentucky grand jury determined the police officers acted in self-defense and were justified in using force. The officers were not charged in Taylor’s death.

Hankison has been charged with wanton endangerment for shots that entered a home next door that had people in it.

Last week, the City of Louisville paid $12 million to Taylor’s family for the 26-year-old’s death.

The results of the grand jury’s findings led to several protests throughout the country and criticism from dissatisfied athletes like James.