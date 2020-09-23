Lauren Conrad Explains Why She Didn’t Remain Close With ‘The Hills’ Co-Stars

Instagram

The actress gets candid about her friendship with Whitney Port on the latter’s podcast, ‘Dear Media’s With Whit’, years after they starred alongside each other on the MTV hit series.

Lauren Conrad has finally opened up about the real reason why she created a distance between herself and her former co-stars from “The Hills.” More than a decade after leaving the hit reality series, the TV personality made an appearance on Whitney Port‘s “With Whit” podcast, and got really honest about their after-the-show friendship.

“I stopped filming and then I just kinda needed a clean break for a minute to kind of emotionally recover and I took some time off and then obviously moved out of LA,” Lauren told Whitney in the podcast aired Tuesday, September 22. “I have so many friends that, like, I love catching up with and I get to see them every once in a while.”

Lauren’s statement prompted Whitney to point out, “You tried to remove yourself obviously a little bit because it was so personal for so many years and you were just, you know, you couldn’t have that magnifying glass on your life anymore. I think that I fell into that bucket of, ‘Maybe she just doesn’t really want anything to do with me anymore because I’m part of the show that she wants to kind of move away from.’ ”

In response to that, Lauren elaborated, “It was such an odd time for me and I did it for as long as I could and it was one of those things where I was like, okay, well, this isn’t like a healthy space for me anymore. I need to kind of like live my own life and do this…I kind of like removed myself from that whole scene.”

Lauren went on to express remorse for making Whitney feel snubbed. “I apologize for ever making you feel that way, because obviously it had nothing to do with you personally,” she said. “It’s just me being like, okay, like I need to live my life. I lived a certain way for so long and, like, as much as I am appreciative and I love you and I love so many people we worked with…there is certain, like, toxic elements there and it gets really hard.”

Not stopping there, the 34-year-old explained what went through her mind at the time. “I was like, Okay, I got to just like step away from this world and like kind of heal in a way and like figure out who I want to be,” she recalled. “We started so young…It’s such a time where you’re figuring out who you are and…I did it in such a weird way. Like, I need to do this on my own now…or just like literally living my life for me.”