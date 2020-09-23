Home Entertainment Kodak Black Sues Federal Bureau Of Prisons For Alleged Torture!!

Kodak Black Sues Federal Bureau Of Prisons For Alleged Torture!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Rapper Kodak Black has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Kentucky’s Big Sandy high-security prison warden for alleged torture and a host of other charges.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kodak recalls that “for no legitimate law enforcement purpose,” he was “placed by guards in a backless paper gown on a 4-point restraint for more than 6 hours … with no access to a bathroom.” 

RELATED ARTICLES

©