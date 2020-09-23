Kevin Rudd lashes out at Morrison over National Broadband Network plan

Speaking to , Mr Rudd says the proposal outlined today by Communications Minister Paul Fletcher is a pale copy of the original NBN rollout begun by his Labor Government back in 2009.

“This will go down as one of the biggest policy backflips in the history of the federation”, Mr Rudd said.

“You can’t walk around Australia for seven years and tell the Australian people that my government’s National Broadband Network was rotten to the core and then seven years later proceed to complete our original plan and get away with it.”

Mr Fletcher said today that around eight million Australian homes will have access to ultra-fast broadband speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) following an upgrade to the NBN.

He told the National Press Club in Canberra that, thanks to Covid-19, 2020 has been the year of working from home.

He claims the Morrison Government has taken a failed project and got it back on track.

Kevin Rudd was the architect of the original NBN scheme, which he claims would have put Australia at the forefront of internet technology had it gone ahead as planned.

“I think Australians spot a policy fraud at a thousand paces and Mr Morrison has demonstrated the fact that, on the National Broadband Network, as on many other questions, he is a complete and utter fraud”, he said.

“Our government’s plan was right all along – it’s just that they don’t want to admit it” the former Prime Minister said.

