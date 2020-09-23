Kentucky Native George Clooney Reacts to Breonna Taylor Decision

“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do,” Cameron said. “But they do not.”

Clooney, however, expressed how “ashamed” he was of the grand jury’s decision.

“I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month,” he shared in a statement with E! News.

“The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions,” he continued. “Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong.”

He concluded, “I’m ashamed of this decision.”