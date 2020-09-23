Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Holds Press Conference Explaining Breonna Taylor Indictment & Also Calls Out Celebrities For Voicing Their Anger

Roommates, as many across the country are outraged following the incredibly disappointing indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in which only one officer was charged with “wanton endangerment,”—Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a press conference addressing the decision. Cameron attempted to explain the reasoning for the outcome in the case and also took the time out to call out both celebrities and influencers who have voiced their outraged opinion regarding the indictment.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron opened his press conference with the following statement:

“Every day this family wakes up to the realization that someone they loved is no longer with them. In this case, a human life was lost. We cannot forget that. My job as the special prosecutor in this case was to put emotions aside and investigate the facts to determine if criminal violations of state law resulted in the loss of Ms. Taylor’s life.”

Cameron continued, adding:

“Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker. Six bullets struck Ms. Taylor and… only one shot was fatal… [Ms. Taylor] would have died within a few seconds to two minutes.”

He also commented on Brett Hankison being indicted on one count of “wanton endangerment,” saying “My office is prepared to prove these charges at trial. However, it’s important to note he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.” If convicted, Hankison could serve between one to five years in prison.

Daniel Cameron wasn’t done, as he later shifted his focus to call out celebrities who have continued to voice their outrage at the handling of Breonna Taylor’s case and now, the recent indictment.

He stated, “There will be celebrities, influencers and activists, who never lived in Kentucky, who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do…but they don’t.”

