Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett Pick Up Multiple Nominations

The awards show for country music, which also sees Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert among multiple mentions, has been pushed back from June to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and newly-crowned Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Thomas Rhett lead all nominations for next month’s CMT Music Awards.

The trio picked up three nods apiece, alongside Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, and Sam Hunt on Wednesday, September 23. The six artists are up for three nominations each, spanning categories such as for video of the year, male video of the year, female video of the year and breakthrough video of the year.

Meanwhile, there were multiple mentions for Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, and The Chicks (a.k.a Dixie Chicks). Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning are among this year’s first-time nominees.

Each winner will be selected by fans. Voting is now open at CMT.com and will continue until on Monday, October 12 at 12 P.M. EST.

The coveted Video of the Year category currently features 14 nominees, including Ballerini, Combs, Rhett, McBryde, Dan + Shay and Hunt, and the finalists will be revealed on October 12. Rhett picked up the Video of the Year prize for “Remember You Young” at the ACM Awards last week (ends September 18).

The 2020 CMT Music Awards, which were rescheduled from June due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now take place on October 21. It will air at 8 p.m. ET/7 P.M. CT on CMT with a simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

The full list of nominees is:

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde , “One Night Standards”

, “One Night Standards” Blanco Brown , “The Git Up”

, “The Git Up” Carrie Underwood , “Drinking Alone”

, “Drinking Alone” Dan + Shay , “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

, “I Should Probably Go to Bed” Keith Urban , “Polaroid”

, “Polaroid” Kelsea Ballerini , “Homecoming Queen?”

, “Homecoming Queen?” Little Big Town , “Sugar Coat”

, “Sugar Coat” Luke Combs , “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” Miranda Lambert , “Bluebird”

, “Bluebird” Old Dominion , “Some People Do”

, “Some People Do” Sam Hunt , “Hard to Forget”

, “Hard to Forget” Tanya Tucker , “Bring My Flowers Now”

, “Bring My Flowers Now” The Chicks (a.k.a. Dixie Chicks ), “Gaslighter”

), “Gaslighter” Thomas Rhett, “Remember You Young”

Female Video of the Year

Male Video of the Year

Group Video of the Year

Duo Video of the Year

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Collaborative Video of the Year

CMT Performance of the Year