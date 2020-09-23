Kate Gosselin Accused of Causing Son Collin’s PTSD With Physical and Emotional Abuse

WENN

In documents submitted to a court, Kate and Jon Gosselin’s 16-year-old son tells a therapist that his mother made him sleep in a closet or the basement and zip-tied him to a chair.

–

In light of recent abuse allegations against Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin‘s alleged shocking treatment to their son Collin has been revealed. In documents submitted to a court during her custody battle with ex-husband Jon, the mother of eight was accused of physically and emotionally abusing her teen son that led him to suffering from trauma and chronic PTSD.

According to Daily Mail, in the December 2018 report submitted to the Court of Common Pleas of Berks County, Pennsylvania, Collin detailed the horrific abuse by his mother to a court appointed therapist. He claimed that his mother treated him differently than his other siblings.

He said that his mother would remove him from playtimes with his brothers and sisters and often make him sleep in a closet or the basement away from his family. Kate allegedly also zip-tied him to a chair and invented bizarre and humiliating punishments for him, feeling that the boy not deserving of the same affection his siblings would receive because he was still talking to his father Jon.

Jon, who was recently accused of punching and kicking his son Collin, confirms the existence of the report, but won’t further comment on it. He, however, denies his ex-wife claims that he is “a violent and abusive person.”

“I really didn’t want to have to come out and talk about this for Collin’s sake, but when Kate is in the media attacking me, calling me a child abuser, I have to defend myself,” Jon tells the site. “I love my son and I would never hurt him.”

Jon gained full legal and physical custody of Collin after Kate sent the boy to child and adolescent behavioral health facility in Pennsylvania for three years without informing his father. On September 3, his son posted on Instagram, “He punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.” The post was subsequently deleted.

Jon later denied that he’s under investigation over the alleged violent incident. According to reports, the incident was indeed investigated, but any claims were unfounded and the probe was dropped within 24 hours. Berks County District Attorney John Adams confirmed no charges or citations were issued as a result of the incident.