Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Leave for a Holiday

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends. The actress was even seen cutting a cake that read fabulous at 40. Well, it seems like the celebration is not over yet. Kareena is pregnant with her second child, completes 20 years in showbiz this year and has turned 40. Her family has lots to celebrate this year.



We snapped Kareena as she jetted off on a holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan this afternoon. Take a look at the pictures from the spot…