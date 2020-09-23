Kanye West Announces That He Is Giving All G.O.O.D. Music Artists Back The “50% Share” Of Their Masters That He Owns

Roommates, Kanye West is continuing his war on the music industry, as well as his plans to make it right. To start things off on the right foot, Kanye recently announced on social media that he is practicing what he’s been preaching—and is returning the portion of masters he owns of G.O.O.D. Music artists back to them.

In the last few weeks, Kanye West has not let up regarding his ongoing and increasing frustration with the way the music industry is operated, specifically as it relates to recording contracts. He’s posted an endless amount of tweets on the matter—and even urinated on one of his 21 Grammy awards to illustrate his points.

Now, Kanye has made “good” on his promises to change things by officially announcing that all artists on his G.O.O.D. Music record label will have the percentage of their masters that Kanye owns returned to them.

He posted the announcement on Twitter, writing “I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters.” It didn’t take long for fellow G.O.O.D. Music artists to respond to Ye’s generosity. Big Sean commented, posting “Thank you!!! This would help so much.” While rapper Desiigner also expressed his thanks.

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Kanye has a lot to celebrate when it comes to his music, specifically several new award nominations. His chart-topping gospel album “Jesus Is King” garnered some major love for this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Kanye scored nine nominations in Billboard Christian categories including Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album and Top Christian Song. That’s not all, as Ye will also compete against himself West for Top Gospel Song, in which “Closed on Sunday,” “Follow God,” “On God” and “Selah” are all nominated in that category.

