Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her day the healthiest way



Other than slaying with her boldness and amazing us with her performances, Kangana Ranaut is also known for her love for fitness. The actress has also been in her best shape and has worked hard from her Gangster days to have that perfect and fit body and also transform like a chameleon for her roles.

Today Kangana has posted a picture on her social media where we see her jogging with her sister Rangoli in her hometown. Kangana has always made her fitness and health her priority and hence she moved away from the city-life amidst the pandemic to make sure she is safe and lives a normal and simple life where her health is not endangered. While stepping out to jog freely amidst the nature in the cities today has become almost near impossible, Kangana enjoys these simple joys of life freely in her hometown.

Good Morning

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 23, 2020







We love that the actress kickstarts her day with these simple exercises to keep herself fit and even inspires her fans and followers to do the same.