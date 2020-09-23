Kalki Koechlin reveals 3 things she loves wearing



Kalki Koechlin is not just a phenomenal actress on screen but she is also a big name when it comes to live theatre and performance poetry. She is multi-talented and that’s what sets her apart from the others. Kalki is not seen following fashion trends too often and goes with what she is comfortable in. When asked about the three things she loves wearing, the actress quickly said, “sneakers, flared denims and block colours”.





Well, looks like she is pretty clear about her fashion choices. Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.

