Kal Penn Approves This Message Lands Hillary Clinton for Higher Education Episode

Kal Penn Approves This Message isn’t wasting time bringing out the big guns. The new Freeform series, which set out to educate voters about important topics like voting rights, climate change, Supreme Court judge appointments, and more, has booked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for its second episode.

Secretary Clinton will sit down with Kal Penn — via Zoom — to discuss higher education for the series sophomore episode, which premieres Tuesday, Sept. 29. “It’s like back to school night, but with the former Secretary of State,” Penn deadpans during the promo that aired after the series premiere on Tuesday night. The second episode will explore issues such as “income inequality, jobs, and student debt,” as they related to higher education and Penn will examine life after high school, and the interrelated value of different paths.

Kal Penn Approves This Message is the centerfold of Freeform’s non-partisan voter initiative, “Kick 2020 in the Ballots,” and will consist of six topic-centric episodes that will run until the week before the Nov. 3 election.

Kal Penn Approves This Message airs Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c on Freeform. Episodes are available on Hulu the following day.

