Justin Bieber follows actor-composer GV Prakash on social media

The reach of the South film industry is powerful indeed. Remember the impact Kolaveri D had made a few years back turned Dhanush a household name worldwide. Another talent from the South industry who’s making waves is GV Prakash. The singer-composer has recently released his single which has grabbed eyeballs and got even Justin Bieber to follow him.



GV Prakash recently launched his first international single called High and Dry which was released by his uncle AR Rahman and Dhanush. The song got him a great response and he collaborated with Julia Gartha for his single from his debut international album – Cold Nights. Looks like Canadian pop star Justin Bieber also got hooked on it. The singer is seen following GV Prakash on Twitter and that’s surely great news for the Indian composer.



GV Prakash is also foraying into Hollywood as an actor as he will make his debut with Ricky Burchell’s film Trap City. The film is about a drug peddler who becomes a rapper and GV Prakash plays the role of a doctor in the film. Trap City stars Brandon T Jackson and Dennis LA White.