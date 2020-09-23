Jeremy Cameron, Sydney Swans urged to chase GWS star to partner Lance Franklin

Former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon has urged the Sydney Swans to launch an audacious bid for GWS star Jeremy Cameron to support Lance Franklin next year.

Cameron is out of contract and is yet to re-sign with the Giants, with the two parties understood to be a fair way apart on the star forward’s salary.

While Cameron is expected to remain a Giant, the team’s horror season, coupled with Cameron’s own lack of form has cast doubts over his future at the club, with rivals circling.

The Swans are in the market for a key forward to support the ageing Franklin, having chased Essendon star Joe Daniher during last year’s trade period.

It is unclear whether the Swans would be into Daniher again this year, given his own injury concerns, and Lyon has urged the Swans brass to aim high.

Could Jeremy Cameron leave the GWS Giants for their cross-town rival to partner Lance Franklin? (Getty)

“They’ve got a tall dilemma. They need to get a key back, a ruck in, and another key forward that stands up and supports Buddy,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“If I’m the Swans, I’m thinking Cameron’s in our own backyard and out of contract, maybe you have a crack at him.

“If you’re going to look for someone you may as well start at the top and he’s free. That would put the cat among the pigeons.”

Sydney luring Cameron across to the club to partner Franklin would be a cruel twist for the Giants after the Swans poached Franklin from under their noses when he was a free agent in 2013.

While Lyon and Essendon great Matthew Lloyd both believe Franklin can still be a contributor, there are severe doubts on just how impactful he can be, with the Swans veteran to be 34 by the time he next sets foot on an AFL field.

Lance Franklin has played just 10 games at the AFL level over the last two seasons for Sydney (Getty)

“He hasn’t played much footy over the last two years and it’s a lot of money still invested in him,” Lloyd told Footy Classified.

“At his best, I still think he’s got some good football left in him, but when you’ve been out for two years it can really get on you when you keep repeating hamstrings.”

“He’s almost the best athlete the game has ever seen,” Lyon added.

“I don’t think you can expect him to be the marquee player for the remainder (of his career).

“I’m not a conditioning expert, but his mobility is his strength. You just need a good run at it and you need continuity.”