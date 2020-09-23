WENN/FayesVision

The Goop founder, who shares two kids with the Coldplay frontman, shares that one of the main requirements to keep an amicable relationship was refraining from putting all of the blame on one’s former partner.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are always praised for their good relationship and parenting despite their split. However, the actress opened up in a new interview that things are not always perfect between them.

“Some days it’s not as good as it looks,” the Goop founder said of her and Chris’ parenting on Tuesday, September 22 during her appearance on Drew Barrymore‘s new talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show”. “We also have good days and bad days but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and really what’s best for them.”

“In a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was,” the “Avengers: Endgame” star explained. “So I do think that it can be done.”

Gwyneth, who shares 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses with the Coldplay frontman, added that one of the main requirements to keep an amicable relationship was refraining from putting all of the blame on one’s former partner in addition to accepting some yourself. “You have to have radical accountability,” she said.

“You have to know that every relationship is 50/50. No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged, or how bad you perceive the other person’s actions, or whatever the case may be,” the star shared. “If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it’s presenting in the world and in your relationship then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal.”

Gwyneth also shared that “if it were possible,” she “really wanted my kids to not be traumatized.” She added, “Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks, because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from but if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do it.”





“And you take a deep breath and you look the person In the eye and you remember your pact and you smile and you hug and you make a joke and you just recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster,” she continued. “We have this idea that just because we break up we can’t love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that’s not true.”