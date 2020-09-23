Is DJ Chark playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Dolphins-Jaguars Week 3

After a solid 2019, DJ Chark was drafted by many fantasy football owners as a WR2. Chark has shown game-breaking ability and good chemistry with Gardner Minshew, so there is hope that he can be a top-25 receiver this year. However, Chark has hit a little bit of a bump in the road ahead of the Jaguars’ Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Dolphins. Chark is being listed as “questionable” as he deals with a chest injury. Fantasy owners and NFL DFS players are going to want to check up on Chark frequently ahead of the Jaguars-Dolphins game to get the latest news on his active/inactive status before kickoff.

We'll have updates below about Chark right up until the official inactive report is released at around 6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is DJ Chark playing Thursday night?

Chark has been practicing in a limited capacity all week. Provided that he hasn’t suffered any sort of setback with his chest injury, it seems that he will be good to go. He didn’t suffer any downgrades in practice, so the Jaguars might just be being extra cautious with him given that the team is playing on a short week.

If Chark plays, he can be trusted as a WR2 in what looks like a good matchup against a Miami defense that will be without their top cornerback, Byron Jones. Still, fantasy owners should check back before kickoff just in case an unexpected setback does occur or the Jaguars elect to give Chark the extra time to heal up.

On the off-chance that Chark does miss the game against the Dolphins, it would provide stock ups for Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault. They would both be in the mix as high-end WR3s in what could be a high-scoring game. If Chark does play, both would fall in the WR3/flex category, so they are potentially startable no matter what. Their upside just isn’t as high with Chark in.

Chris Conley would be the next man up in three-wide sets if Chark is out, so he would have some flex appeal if Chark misses the game. If he’s out though, Conley will be a fantasy non-factor, so that may have the biggest impact on lineup and DFS decisions this week.

We’ll keep you posted on Chark’s status moving forward, but it seems that he will be okay for Thursday night’s game. And if not, there are still plenty of receiver options to plug into your lineup and other flex options to consider if you’re in a bind.