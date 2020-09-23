In pictures: Migrants attempt to cross from France to England

The number of migrants attempting to cross to England from northern France has spiralled during the summer.
It”s part of a general upward trend: authorities say 6,200 migrants attempted the crossing in the first eight months of this year, compared with 2,294 for the whole of 2019.
On Tuesday, 88 migrants were rescued during five operations off the northern coast of France.
These pictures from AFP photographers Sameer al-Doumy and Ben Stansall show the migrants before they set off and during their attempts to cross.