In pictures: Migrants attempt to cross from France to England

The number of migrants attempting to cross to England from northern France has spiralled during the summer.

It”s part of a general upward trend: authorities say 6,200 migrants attempted the crossing in the first eight months of this year, compared with 2,294 for the whole of 2019.

On Tuesday, 88 migrants were rescued during five operations off the northern coast of France.

These pictures from AFP photographers Sameer al-Doumy and Ben Stansall show the migrants before they set off and during their attempts to cross.

French police patrol Gravelines beach near Dunkirk early in the morning SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP

Migrants carry a boat before setting off from a beach near Dunkirk in northern France SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP

Migrants set off from a beach near Dunkirk as a ferry sails in the English Channel SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP

Migrants in a dinghy cross the English Channel from France to Britain SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP

A smuggler walks back after migrants leave on a boat from northern France SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP

Migrants aboard a boat in rough waters in the English Channel as they attempt to cross to England SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP

Waleed (third left), a Kuwaiti migrant, stands with other migrants onboard the DHB Dauntless tug boat after illegally crossing the English Channel from France on a dinghy BEN STANSALL/AFP

French police patrol Gravelines beach near Dunkirk. SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP

Falah, an Iraqi migrant and his daughter Arwa, 10, prepare life jackets at a makeshift migrants camp in Dunkirk, northern France SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP