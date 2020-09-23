‘I Was Breaking Ever So Slowly’

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Make Me (Cry)’ singer reflects on her mental health issue as she celebrates the 2-year anniversary of her debut EP ‘Good Cry’, admitting it was ‘one of the most depressive times in my life.’

Noah Cyrus has gotten candid about her mental health struggles back when she was 18 years old. When celebrating the second anniversary of “Good Cry” which she claimed to be released during one of her hardest times in her life, the “Make Me (Cry)” singer recalled to be at a point where she “was breaking ever so slowly.”

On Monday, September 21, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to talk about the matter. Sharing a cover photo of her debut EP, she kicked off her lengthy message by writing, “my first ep ‘Good Cry’ came out 2 years ago today. time flies. i’ve been through so much since then. putting this ep out and going on tour during one of the most depressive times in my life was so hard.”

Explaining in detail about her battle with depression, the 20-year-old spilled, “every day felt like lifting 100lb weights just to get out of bed. the ache in my chest from the pain felt unbearable..” She then confessed, “at 18 i didn’t think i was going to be here for a 20th birthday soon to be 21. they felt 1000 years away. it seems impossible… i was so sad. so hurt. and so scared.”

Noah went on to extend her gratitude to those who have helped her during the difficult time. “thank you to everyone that’s been by my side during all of my progression and the times where it felt like i was regressing. every day is work when it comes to your mental health and personal battles. not every day is going to be hell and not every day is going to be perfect. i’m still figuring that out.”

“thank you Cyrens for being patient,” the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus continued to voice her thank to her fans. “thank you for understanding how growing up so publicly was hard on me.. thank you for your support and continuing to grow with me. these 2 years have had many ups and downs but my friends, family, and fans are what kept me (somewhat) sane lol.”

About the EP itself, Noah noted that it “means so much to me and always will.” She elaborated, “i always have written nothing but the truth and this ep was exactly that. i still stand with needing a good f**kin cry every once in awhile. i know that pain is something we HAVE to feel and experience. i owe this album so much. it [taught] me so much about myself… and looking back at myself then to [show] i am now i just want to run back in time and give that Noah a huge a** hug.. as she was breaking ever so slowly.”

“i’m so happy that i was able to create something that everyone relates to… i turned the pain into something beautiful that others can sing, cry, or smile to and nothing makes me feel more purposeful than that. i love you all thank you so much for everything,” she concluded her post with a positive message.