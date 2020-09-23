Hungry Jacks challenge, Esports video game marketing

A clever marketing campaign has seen a struggling, little-known football club reach cult status among gamers worldwide. And the key to it all? Burgers.

Stevenage Football Club is a team in the fourth division of England’s League Two. They’re not the greatest or most popular team in world football, but they somehow managed to become a globally recognised brand through Esports.

In June last year Hungry Jacks’ marketing team came up with the idea to become a jersey sponsor for the club. Why? Because if they were the legitimate jersey sponsor, they would have their logo on the kit of every Stevenage player in the popular game, FIFA 20.

Sure enough, when FIFA 20 came out, anyone playing the video game could see Stevenage players in the kit with the famous Hungry Jacks logo on the virtual chest of players.

Stevenage FC in FIFA 20 (Twitter)

It didn’t end there though.

Hungry Jacks came up with the bold social media campaign, the #StevenageChallenge. It challenged gamers to play not as Barcelona, or Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain, but as humble Stevenage FC.

By sharing their experiences scoring goals and playing as Stevenage FC, gamers could win burgers and other prizes from Hungry Jacks too.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Burger King on the Stevenage Challenge which is an innovative concept that aims to turn the Club into the biggest online team through the power of video gaming and social media,” Stevenage FC CEO Alex Tunbridge stated in October 2019.

“We hope to see millions of people interacting with the Club and showing their support both in person and online.

“You don’t have to be a big club to think big.”

What happened next was nothing short of remarkable.

Stevenage all of a sudden became a massive online sensation among the gaming community around the world. Gamers were signing the best players in the world to their team on FIFA 20, getting kicks out of seeing the likes of Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar donning the red and white of little old Stevenage.

Gaming bloggers jumped on the bandwagon too, getting right into the challenge and making videos with hundreds of thousands of views, gleefully celebrating the absurdity of the best players in the world scoring highlight-worthy goals for Stevenage.

Over 25,000 Stevenage goals were shared by gamers online, and it became the most-used team in career mode on FIFA 20.

The cherry on top of the campaign’s success was how it translated to the real world too.

Danny Newton and Jack Smith of Stevenage during the League Two match against Barrow AFC (Getty)

The virtual popularity of Stevenage meant their jerseys also sold out for the first time in the club’s history.

Stevenage are still competing in League Two. Swindon Town were the 2019-20 champions, while Stevenage finished second-last on the ladder.

Though the Stevenage Challenge is now over, the campaign won five Gold Pencils at The One Show 2020, “the world’s most prestigious award show in advertising, design and digital marketing.”