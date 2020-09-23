Hulk Hogan Mourned Death of WWE Legend Joseph Laurinaitis

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

The wrestler, who competed under the name Road Warrior Animal and was the one half of the legendary Legion of Doom tag-team, has passed away at the age of 60.

Joe Laurinaitis, one half of legendary WWE tag-team the Legion of Doom, has died.

The wrestler, who competed under the name Road Warrior Animal, was one of the biggest stars during the 1980s and ’90s alongside his partner Hawk – real name Michael Hegstrand.

Hulk Hogan was first to break the news of his passing, aged 60, tweeting, “RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH.”

Shortly afterwards, the sad news was confirmed on Animal’s own Twitter page, with a post reading, “At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60.”

“The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

WWE has also released a statement on Animal’s passing. “One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent most of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk,” read the statement. “Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time – The Road Warriors.”

It additionally posted on its official Twitter page, “WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans.”

The Road Warriors first joined WWE in 1990 and, alongside their ex-manager Paul Ellering, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Animal officially announced his retirement from the ring in February 2014. Hawk, real name Michael Hegstrand, died aged 46 in 2003 following a heart attack.