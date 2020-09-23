How to watch Charlie Puth Xfinity Awesome Gig live: Stream the virtual concert from anywhere

Xfinity and Pandora are teaming up to provide fans with a free Charlie Puth virtual concert this week. This Xfinity Awesome Gig powered by Pandora includes a free live performance by Charlie Puth as well as an exclusive Q,amp;A, though you will need to RSVP first if you want to gain access to the event. A link will be sent to the email you sign up with that lets you access the stream once the show begins.

Xfinity Awesome Gig presents Charlie Puth live: When and where

The Charlie Puth Xfinity Awesome Gig is a one-night-only event that airs live on Thursday, September 24 at 8PM ET. Make sure you RSVP at Xfinity’s website beforehand so you’re prepared to watch once the show begins. While the concert is free, it’s only available to stream in the US so you’ll likely have some trouble accessing the stream anywhere else. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

How to watch Charlie Puth Xfinity Awesome Gig live stream

The Charlie Puth concert doesn’t require any special software to watch. The show will be available to watch live on your phone, tablet, or computer. You’ll just need to RSVP to receive the link to your email once the show is live.

This week’s Charlie Puth concert is only intended for US viewers, though if you’re trying to access the stream and having trouble due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.

VPN services can be used on all of your devices, which means once you’re a member, you can unblock access to watch the concert on your phone, tablet, or computer. ExpressVPN is one of our favorites if you’re not sure which to choose.