How can artificial intelligence help to fight climate change? We answer your questions

Climate change is the planet”s biggest challenge and Artificial Intelligence (AI) could provide the right tools in the global fight.

There is still a lot we don’t know about planet Earth, and advanced machine learning and AI could offer a ‘silver bullet’ to help us unravel the mysteries of our atmosphere, oceans and cryosphere.

AI will become key for scientists in predicting extreme weather, alerting them to severe rainfalls, hurricanes and other events as the world warms. AI is also being developed to track where air pollution is also coming from.

In this live chat, you’ll meet AI experts who’re using the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to reveal the secrets of our climate and weather systems.

Guests are ocean modeling expert Rachel Furner from Cambridge University and the British Antarctic Survey, AI guru Peter Dueben from the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts, and entrepreneur Iggy Bassi from Cervest, a company that helps governments keep hospitals, factories and power stations safe in a rapidly changing climate.

AI refers to computer systems that “can sense their environment, think, learn, and act in response to what they sense and their programmed objectives,” according to a 2018 World Economic Forum report.

AI has become of great interest to tech giants, who are increasing their carbon-neutral pledges and are also heavily investing in AI.

Microsoft said that artificial intelligence is a “game-changer” for climate change and environmental issues. Its ‘AI for Earth’ program committed $50 million (over 41 million euros) to create and test new applications for AI.