HonestDoor.com Launches In-Depth Real Estate Information and Listing Service Across B.C.

“We are excited to bring to B.C. residents the easiest way to access all the information they need to make the best decisions about keeping, selling or buying a home, and now transacting a sale or purchase on their own,” said Dan Belostotsky, HonestDoor founder and CEO. “Our mission is to provide free and instant real estate transparency to everyone, then to provide analytics and predictions to help people with their decision-making.”

HonestDoor’s ‘big data’ and machine learning tech drives new wave of deep analytics

The platform captures detailed data on complete sold prices, property transaction history, permits and zoning, assessed prices, neighbourhood growth rates and other characteristics specific to each property. The HonestDoor price, an estimate, is then determined by using advanced statistical and machine learning methods based on a proprietary formula.

Originally launched in Alberta in 2019, and operating in Manitoba and now B.C., HonestDoor is preparing to expand to Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

HonestDoor raised $500,000 from some of Western Canada’s top investors. Founder and CEO, Dan Belostotsky, is currently a venture partner at Panache Ventures and founder of Otto Capital, a boutique investment firm that focuses on tech and real estate start-ups.

