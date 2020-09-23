Home prices to drop, new report predicts — and even Toronto and Vancouver won’t be immune

The report follows earlier forecasts by Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp., the country’s largest public mortgage provider, and cited its data. On Monday, CMHC chief economist Bob Dugan reaffirmed his call that house prices could decline by 18 per cent because of pandemic-induced weak housing demand.

“High unemployment and lower income will restrain buyers’ return to the market,” Singh estimated. “So will affordability issues in Vancouver and Toronto. Further, slower in-migration flows to Canada due to COVID-19 disruptions will weigh on housing demand. Not even lower interest rates will be enough to save the housing market.”

Housing starts are forecast to decline to 151,000 annualized units by the third quarter of 2021, compared with 206,000 in the first quarter of 2020, according to the report. But the market will rebound in 2021 after vaccines have become widespread and prices for single family dwellings should rise by 4.6 per cent in 2022, Singh predicts.