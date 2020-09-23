Here’s How Much Shah Rukh Khan Spent on the VFX of Ra.One

Bradley Lamb
Although Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One might not have pulled off a historic run at the box-office, it does mark for a significant turning point in the Indian film industry.

While we’ve seen plenty of attempts at the superhero genre before, Ra.One decided to take things up a notch when it came to VFX. The biggest reason that Indian superhero flicks weren’t as successful as Hollywood ones were the poor visual effects. The Indian audience was used to a certain standard which until Ra.One, the Indian film industry failed to meet. However, with Ra.One, Shah Rukh Khan assembled a team especially to work on the graphics of the film. The visual effects for the film ended up costing the actor around $ 9 million dollars (Rs. 66 crores). The 2011 Warner Bros release Green Lantern too had a similar amount spent on VFX.

What makes this effort even more special is that India now finally has a set up capable enough to compete with the rest of the world in terms of VFX. All credit for that must go to Shah Rukh Khan for pioneering something special.

