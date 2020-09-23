Here’s Everything Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix in October 2020

And More
Oct. 1
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Basic ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyko: Seasons 1- 4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
Houses of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
The Outpost
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
Pasal Kau/All Because of You
Playing With Fire
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Poseidon (2006)
The Prince & Me
Stranger Than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Oct. 2
Ahí te Encargo
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Oct. 4
Colombiana
Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
Walk Away from Love
Oct. 7
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
Oct. 9
Ginny Weds Sunny
Oct. 14
Moneyball
Alice Junior
Oct. 15
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona
Oct. 16
In a Valley of Violence
Unfriended
Oct. 18
Paranorman
Oct. 20
Carol
Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Perdida
Oct. 27
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada
Oct. 28
Metallica Through The Never
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Oct. 30
Bronx
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
Coming Soon
Arashi’s Diary: Voyage Episode 13 &14
Brave Blue World
Start-Up