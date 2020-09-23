Harry and Meghan Encourage Americans to Vote in November Election

LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, appeared in a video encouraging Americans to register to vote, dipping a toe into United States politics in a way royal family members typically avoid.

The video statement, created as part of a magazine feature that aired on ABC on Tuesday evening, was hardly partisan by the era’s fire-and-brimstone standards. The couple, known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, did not endorse any candidates, and much of the focus was on building compassion and better discussions.

But Meghan, a U.S. citizen who has said she plans to vote in November’s presidential election, made clear she believed the stakes were high this year.