‘Gossip Girl’ Star Jessica Szohr and Boyfriend ‘Full of Joy’ While Announcing Baby News

Instagram

The 35-year-old actress posts a black-and-white picture of her sporting a growing baby bumb, while her hockey player boyfriend, Brad Richardson, is leaning down as if he is about to kiss it.

–

Jessica Szohr and boyfriend Brad Richardson are going to be parents soon! The 35-year-old “Gossip Girl” alum has taken to her Instagram account to share exciting news that she and Brad are expecting their first child together.

She posted a black-and-white picture, featuring Jessica sporting a growing baby bump. Brad, meanwhile, could be seen sweetly leaning down towards her bump as if he was about to kiss it. “Full of joy!” so Jessica simply captioned the Wednesday, September 23 post.

<br />

Some of her celebrity pals took to the comment section to give the happy couple congratulatory messages. “Yayayayayayyyyy!” Claire Holt” wrote. Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev added, “The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well… figuratively, not literally. It’s still cookin’).” “Dynasty” star Elizabeth Gillies also congratulated her on her pregnancy.

Writer Carina Adly Mackenzie, who apparently knew about her pregnancy, was excited to see that the news was finally out. “Omg finally baby makes the insta debut. I’ve had my lips sewn shut for so long and it’s made for a v weird diet. I hope the baby emerges with your joy and energy, brad’s fearlessness, and your shared sense of humor and adventure. F***ing obsessed with you both,” she commented.

Jessica has been open about her relationship with Brad as she posts about him a lot on social media. Back in January, she shared a sweet tribute to the athlete in which she called him “my beach bum baby!”

“I am thankful for you today and everyday!” she went on to say. “I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn’t mean I have to post it & share it… but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him!”