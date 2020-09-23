Crystal Tse / Bloomberg:
GoodRx, a price comparison service for prescription drugs at pharmacies, closes up 50%+ after its IPO, raising $1.14B and valuing the company at $19.4B — GoodRx Holdings Inc., which operates a telemedicine site and platform to track drug prices, rose as much as 50% in its trading debut …
GoodRx, a price comparison service for prescription drugs at pharmacies, closes up 50%+ after its IPO, raising $1.14B and valuing the company at $19.4B (Crystal Tse/Bloomberg)
Crystal Tse / Bloomberg: