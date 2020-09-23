Giraffe found dead with fractured skull ‘may have died from lightning as a result of height’

The bodies of two giraffes were found on March 2 this year in the Rockwood nature reserve, around 180km west of the South African city of Kimberley.

Conservation researchers said in a report they found one of the animals, a five-year-old female, had a fractured skull and a broken ossicone — a giraffe’s small horn bones — after the storm.

While there is no peer-reviewed evidence to completely prove an animal’s height may add to the risk of it being struck by lightning in storms report author Ciska P. J. Scheijen, said the giraffe may have acted as a living lightning rod.

“Given that lightning bolts tend to hit tall objects, especially in open areas, the height of giraffes may make them particularly vulnerable to fatal electrocution,” the report says .

The giraffe had been in a herd of eight at the of the incident in a grassy area not populated with trees, meaning it would have been the tallest object at the of the storm.

The body of another giraffe, a female about four years old, was also found about seven metres away from the animal with the cracked skull, the report states.

The younger giraffe had no visible signs of injury that suggested it had also been directly hit, but may have died from electricity pulsing through the ground, Scheijen reported.

The findings say that there are just four ways animals can die as a result of lightning: