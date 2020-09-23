Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik

From supermodel to super mom!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents. The two welcomed their first child together and mama and baby are doing well. Zayn posted about the momentous occasion on social media and confirmed the exciting news.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he tweeted on Wednesday, Sept. 23, “to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

Fans first speculated that the couple welcomed a baby when Gigi’s dad Mohamed Hadid posted a handwritten note titled “Grandpa’s Heart” on Instagram Sept. 16. “In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid,” he captioned the post.

Prior to giving birth, the new parents waited out the arrival of their baby in New York City. Gigi and Zayn hunkered down in her beautiful Manhattan apartment.

Gigi and Zayn have been together on-and-off since late 2015 and confirmed the pregnancy news earlier this year. Gigi shared it publicly in an interview with Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms,” she shared. “But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.” Being pregnant during a pandemic provided its own challenges, but the supermodel took it all in stride.